Tiffany & Brett defend Love Is Blind producers after show compared to “cult”

Beloved Love Is Blind couple Tiffany and Brett have just shared their positive experience with the production of the show after star Nick Thompson compared it to a “cult.”

While Nick Thompson is known for being one of the stars of Love Is Blind Season 3, he is also recognized as one of the only cast members to speak out against the show.

He has been very vocal about the negative experience he had filming the show and even went as far as comparing the situation to a cult.

Article continues after ad

Even though he has shared some pretty serious allegations, not all of the cast members are on the same page in that aspect. In fact, fan-favorite Season 4 couple Tiffany and Brett have shared nothing but good things about production.

Article continues after ad

Did Love Is Blind’s Tiffany and Brett defend the show?

On September 1, both Brett and Tiffany spoke with US Weekly in defense of the show.

Brett said, “I feel like all the producers that I worked with were very positive. I felt like [they] had my back.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Tiffany also revealed a heartfelt moment between her and a producer before walking down the aisle that wasn’t caught on-camera.

She said, “[The producer] pulled me to the side. She’s like, ‘My job is over with. This is about you. You don’t worry about them. You don’t worry about making anybody else happy. This is your decision. … I’m going to be here until you are happy with whatever you decide you want to do.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nick has not publicly responded to the couple’s comments as of yet. The only other person who has spoken out against the dating show is Danielle Ruhl, his ex-wife who he got married to on the show.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.