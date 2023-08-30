Love is Blind fans will only watch After the Altar for one couple

Love is Blind After the Altar airs September 1st on Netflix. Yet according to fans of the reality series, they only plan on watching for one couple.

Season 4 of Love is Blind was filled with messy relationship drama. Amid all the distrust, scandals, and heartbreak, there was only one couple throughout the fourth installment of the series who displayed a perfectly healthy relationship.

That couple, according to audiences, was Brett and Tiffany. As discussed by fans of the reality series, they will only be watching the After the Altar special for those two.

Love is Blind fans still consider Brett and Tiffany the season 4 golden pair

Despite season 4 of Love is Blind being filled with drama, it also goes down as the most successful season when it comes to the number of marriages that have come to fruition. Not only did Brett and Tiffany tie the knot, but so did Bliss and Zack, as well as Kwame and Chelsea.

Despite the fact that three of the marriages have worked out so far, the fan-favorite out of the season 4 couples is without question, Brett and Tiffany.

Throughout the season, both seemed genuinely in love with one another and displayed green flags all the way through. Next to all the other relationships, their mature romance instantly struck a chord with fans.

With the Love is Blind After the Altar special set to air September 1st, fans of the reality dating series are only really interested in watching for the sake of their favorite couple.

In the comment section of the After the Altar trailer (via YouTube,) fans expressed adoration for the pair.

“I can’t wait, I’m only here for Tiffany and Brett,” one fan wrote.

Another was quick to agree, writing, “Idk I might watch. I only care about Brett and Tiffany.”

Find out where the couples have ended up by watching Love is Blind After the Altar, only on Netflix.