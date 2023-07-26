The Ultimatum Season 2 cast revealed: Meet the stars of Marry or Move On

Here is the full Season 2 cast of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Let’s meet the couples ahead of the season premiere.

One of Netflix’s most popular dating shows is coming back – Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Season 1 brought non-stop entertainment and drama, and it doesn’t seem like Season 2 is going to disappoint.

The series is not just any other reality TV show. It centers around several couples, in which one partner from each is on the fence about marriage. This is where Ultimatum comes in.

Which just a week weeks, each couple is tasked with a big decision. Are they going to agree to get married or break up?

To make matters more interesting, they are allowed to get to know the other couples in the season. Additionally, they may start forming romantic relationships of their own, instead of the ones they came in. Without further ado, let’s meet the next couples who are joining the Ultimatum franchise.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2- Meet the cast

Season 2 will spotlight a total of five couples – let’s see who they are:

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman

James Morris and Ryann McCracken

Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein

Antonio Matttei and Roxanne Kaiser

According to the first look trailer, this season will premiere on Netflix on August 23. Vanessa and Nick Lachey will likely return as hosts. The pair also hosts Netflix’s Love Is Blind – which is about to come back with Season 5 this year.

