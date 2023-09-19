The Traitors Season 2 rumored cast includes Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard

After her recent split with her Summer House co-star Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard might be making her way to The Traitors US Season 2. And more reality TV could be joining her.

The Traitors UK was so successful that they had to bring it to the States and the premiere season did not disappoint.

Season 1 of The Traitors US was incredible. The cast included everyone from Below Deck’s Kate Chastain to Kyle Cooke from Summer House.

Ultimately, Survivor icon Cirie Fields rightfully took home the inaugural win.

Now that it’s been months since the first season, fans are eager for the highly-anticipated Season 2. They’ve even started to create a rumored lineup for the stars that might be making an appearance and it’s arguably even better than the first.

Who is in the rumored cast of The Traitors Season 2?

On September 19, a Twitter/X thread was started to reveal the rumored cast for the second season.

The epic lineup includes Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina, Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, and RHOC star Tamra Judge.

Another standout is Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard. After a very public breakup with her fiance Carl Radke, she deserves a win.

Fans of the show quickly showed their reactions to the rumored list on The Traitors Reddit.

“For those who aren’t Big Brother fans, Dan Gheesling is a HUGE deal. He’s one of if not the best to ever play Big Brother, and he hasn’t done any other shows since his two showings on Big Brother 10-15 years ago,” one person wrote.

Another person chimed in and wrote: “Janelle, Beth & Trishelle on the same season…my childhood????”

Needless to say, this season is not going to be one to miss.

