How to watch The Traitors US – release date, trailer, cast, and more

The American version of hit reality series The Traitors launches today, with actor Alan Cumming presenting the show, and a mixture of celebrities and civilians starring.

The Traitors is based on a Dutch format, and the UK version was a huge hit at the end of last year, being streamed more than 28 million times on the BBC iPlayer, and still going strong.

The UK edition was presented by Claudia Winkleman, while the US version will be overseen by Alan Cumming, who is best known for starring in the likes of Eyes Wide Shut, X-Men 2, GoldenEye, and Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion.

The setting for The Traitors remains the same however, with events playing out in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Here’s everything we know about The Traitors US.

When can you watch The Traitors US?

The Traitors US launches today (January 12) in America, while the series will land in the UK tomorrow (January 13).

There are 10 episodes in Season 1 of The Traitors US, and they will all be dropping at the same time, meaning you can binge the entire series immediately. Each episode is 60-minutes long.

Where can you watch The Traitors US?

The Traitors US is launching on Peacock in America, which is NBC Universal’s streaming service.

There are three tiers of Peacock: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. Premium (which is ad-supported) costs $4.99 per month, and Premium Plus (which is ad-free) costs $9.99 per month. The Traitors will only be available on these paid tiers.

However, while Peacock exists in the UK, the show will not be airing on the channel. Instead, The Traitors US will be available as a boxset on the BBC iPlayer. The show will also be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC One.

The Traitors US will be available on BBC One as double-bills on Wednesday nights at 10.40pm for 5 weeks from the 25 January.

The Traitors US will also be available on BBC Three across three weeks as follows…

Tues 24 Jan, Weds 25 Jan and Thurs 26 Jan

Mon 30 Jan, Tues 31 Jan, Weds 1 Feb and Thurs 2nd Feb

Mon 6 Feb, Tues 7 Feb and Weds 8 Feb

What is the reality show about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Traitors US…

Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game of deception and suspicion. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, all the while remaining undetected.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one, and alongside this treacherous spree the players must try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who is starring in The Traitors US?

As well as Alan Cumming presenting, there are multiple reality show stars appearing as contestants in The Traitors US. Here’s the official cast list…

Celebrities

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Cirie Fields (Survivor)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

Civilians

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager)

Geraldine Moreno (Actress)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor)

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse)

Is there a trailer for The Traitors US?

Yes there is a trailer for The Traitors US, which can be viewed below.

Over shots of the house and contestants, Alan Cumming narrates the trailer, explaining the premise, the rules, and the prize fund.

The celebrity contestants then introduce themselves, while Cumming states that they will need “the strength of a lion, and the stealth of a fox,” to win the $250k.

The trailer then promises “savage accusations,” and “diabolical murders,” before Cumming ends proceedings by telling the contestants to “trust no one.”

The Traitors US launches today.