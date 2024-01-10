The Traitors star Maksim Chmerkovskiy assumed Season 2 was “going to suck”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, joined The Traitors US Season 2 cast. He opened up about his first impression of his co-stars, personal strategies, and why he joined the game. Here is everything you need to know.

Maksim also known as Maks, is a Latin–ballroom dancer and choreographer. He is best known for being a professional dancer on the reality show Dancing with the Stars for 17 seasons.

Dancing with the Stars is a unique dance competition that pairs celebrities with professional dancers and during his time on the show, Maks bagged one win when he was paired with the Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

His ever-remaining drive to compete had him joining the psychological thriller reality game show The Traitors US.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy joined The Traitors knowing ‘very little’

The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star gave an interview to the Parade where he talked about joining The Traitors US Season 2. He recalled the time when he arrived on the set of the game show and a cast member asked who he was. Maks responded, “Your mom knows me.” and Peter Weber chimed in with the fact that Peter’s mom loves Maks too.

Maks expressed that he did not have much time to research the show before the filming started. He said, “I just saw two episodes and that was it. I knew very little, and I was also super busy leading up to this.”

The reality star also said that he expected the game was going to be boring but was gladly surprised when that was not the case. He said, “You go to somebody’s house. You show up and they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s play this game,’ and you’re like, ‘This game is going to suck.’ And then you get into it, and you get to know couples a little better. You walk out you like, ‘This was actually one of the best nights I’ve ever had.’ So far for me, it’s that type of experience.”

Maks also said that he missed being on a reality program and enjoyed the entirety of filming with the contestants of The Traitors US.

The Traitors US Season 2 airs on Peacock weekly after January 12, 2024.