The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra & Vicki go at it over The Traitors role

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have made their feud public, with Vicki slamming Tamra’s role on The Traitors.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge had a strong bond on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the former friends are at odds again.

The RHOC stars have fought and made up many times over the years, but their friendship has ended once again for now.

Tamra and Vicki took their feud to social media, calling each other out in a series of tweets and Instagram posts.

After Vicki announced her new Comedy Tour with Shannon Beador, Tamra hinted that she had a falling out with the “Tres Amigas” when fans noticed she wasn’t included.

Instagram: shannonbeador Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador on Watch What Happens Live

Vicki calls The Traitors the “perfect show” for Tamra

On Twitter, Tamra promoted her upcoming appearance on The Traitors Season 2 and wrote, “You don’t want to miss this — three weeks out from The Traitors US season two premiere. See you January 12th on Peacock.”

Vicki posted a shady reply to Tamra’s tweet and said, “Perfect show for you!!!!”

Tamra proved that she could hold her own against Vicki and responded, “Thank you. I’m honored to be on an Emmy winning reality show with some of the biggest names in the industry. Sorry, you didn’t get the call. Better luck next time.”

Tamra and Vicki have been through a lot during their time on RHOC, but always managed to make up and salvage their friendship.

Vicki wasn’t asked to be on RHOC full-time again after being fired, while Tamra got her orange back after two seasons off.

Since Tamra made her RHOC return, she’s been given many opportunities such as starring on The Traitors and continues to host a popular Real Housewives podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two Ts In A Pod.

Although Vicki and Tamra are at different places in their lives, they might decide to become friends again after some time apart.