RHOC’s Tamra’s shady tweets hint at feud with Shannon & Vicki

The “Tres Amigas” from The Real Housewives of Orange County have broken up, as a feud seems to have started between Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador.

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador called themselves the “Tres Amigas” due to their close friendship.

The trio went through their ups and downs over the years, and were involved in many feuds with each other.

In June 2023, Vicki, Tamra, and Shannon announced their first-ever live show together, which included singing, dancing, and acting out scenes from RHOC.

However, the “Tres Amigas” are now down to two. On January 6, Vicki shared an Instagram post about her new live Comedy Tour with Shannon, with Tamra noticeably removed from the lineup.

Instagram: vickigunvalson Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador from RHOC

Tamra feels “relieved” after cutting ties with Shannon & Vicki

On Twitter, Tamra responded to Vicki and Shannon’s Comedy Tour announcement and wrote, “My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my a**,” referring to a quote Vicki said to her on a previous season of RHOC.

In another tweet, Tamra said, “I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved.”

The reality star then threw more shade at her former friends on Twitter by introducing her new “Tres Amigas,” quickly replacing Shannon and Vicki with her podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp and Emily Simpson from RHOC.

When fans speculated the reason for Tamra’s feud with Shannon and Vicki, they accused her of breaking “girl code” by befriending Alexis Bellino after she started dating Shannon’s ex, John Janssen.

Tamra shut down the rumors, noting that she made up with Alexis at BravoCon, a month before she made her relationship official with John.

Fans also accused Tamra of not supporting Shannon after her DUI incident, to which Tamra explained that she had to film The Traitors Season 2 in Scotland shortly after it happened.

RHOC Season 18 starts filming soon, and there’s already a lot of drama swirling around the women.