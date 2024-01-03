The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Crystal reveals why she stays out of the drama

Crystal Kung Minkoff shared the real reason why she stays quiet on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Crystal Kung Minkoff has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons now, but she’s not most outspoken person in the cast.

The reality star was previously involved in several feuds on the show with Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne. However, she isn’t usually the main source of drama.

Other RHOBH housewives, including Garcelle Beauvais, wonder why Crystal doesn’t make her voice heard, and now she’s setting the record straight.

Instagram: kylerichards18 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards.

Crystal claims the RHOBH cast’s weight loss is a “severe distraction”

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of RHOBH posted by ‘Queens of Bravo’ on Twitter, Crystal told her husband Rob Minkoff why she’s been quiet around her friends.

“They keep saying to me, like, you know, ‘You don’t engage. You’re not speaking up. You’re so quiet,'” she explained. “On the other side of just being called out for that, which is just getting very annoying, is, like, the girls are all so skinny now.”

Crystal revealed that her silence amongst the group has to do with the women drastically losing weight, noting that their new bodies are making her feel self-conscious and unable to focus.

“I work very hard to feel comfortable in groups that I’m in, and I finally started to feel more myself and relaxed. And now I’m back to having this severe distraction, which triggers me in a way that no one else in this group could possibly understand,” she said.

Crystal has been very open about her eating disorder on RHOBH, and is currently working on her recovery process.

While she may not be the first person to get defensive when there’s drama going on, she often saves her opinions for the right moment.

Crystal is always honest and straightforward on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and doesn’t believe in yelling at her friends just to get their attention.

This explanation gives a better understanding of why she appears to be disconnected from the group.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.