Where to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13: Australia, UK, US & more

As the drama of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 continues to unfold, here is everything you need to know about where to stream the popular BravoTV series.

Before Season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills even began, there was plenty to talk about regarding Kyle Richards and her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

And when the series started on October 25, details about their split were revealed, as the women made sure to question Richards about the apparent changes in her personal life.

However, Richards isn’t the only RHOBH castmate who has ‘divorce’ rumors surrounding their name, as Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley have also had a rough year.

PK was even heard talking with Umansky during a night out about his marital struggles, to which Umansky related.

Instagram: bravorhobh RHOBH Season 13 cast — Erika Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Annemarie Wiley.

As for what to expect in the coming episodes, Richards and Sutton Stracke seemingly have a falling out after having attended the Magic Mike show in Las Vegas.

The women will also have an explosive dinner party where previous housewives Denise Richards and Camille Meyer shake things up.

Erika Jayne, however, is shown reveling in her single life, while Garcelle Beauvais continues to defend her kids from the scrutiny she feels they consistently face as a result of the show.

As for everything streaming-related, here are all the details you’ll need to know.

Where is RHOBH Season 13 available to stream?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premiered on BravoTV this October. Though the series is only a handful of episodes in, the drama continues to exceed expectations.

To stream RHOBH, fans can keep up with every episode on Hayu. Currently, each Season of the show is on Hayu. What’s more, on the day an episode is released, it will be available to stream on the platform.

How to stream RHOBH Season 13 on Hayu?

