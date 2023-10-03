Explosive RHOBH Season 13 trailer has fans “counting the hours” to premiere

BravoTV released the highly anticipated trailer for Season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, resulting in fans flocking to social media to share their excitement and catch a glimpse of all the drama!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has been talked about for months, as cast mate Kyle Richards made recent headlines for her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Though fans have stayed patient, BravoTV just released the trailer for Season 13 of RHOBH — and boy, is there a lot to unravel!

After seeing the explosive trailer, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, saying that they’re “counting the hours” until its premiere in October.

Instagram: bravotv The RHOBH ladies enjoying a night out together during Season 13.

RHOBH Season 13 premieres on BravoTV on October 25

The trailer for Season 13 of RHOBH started off with introducing Kyle Richards’ separation from Mauricio Umansky, as they’ve been rumored to be heading towards a divorce since July.

It also addressed Richards possibly having an affair behind Umanksy’s back, as Umansky can be heard in the trailer saying, “I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.” This comes after the rumors of Richards stepping out of her marriage with country singer Morgan Wade.

Sutton Stracke also comes down heavily on Richards for her alleged affair, saying, “I think she’s been lying.” And as always, Garcelle Beauvais can be seen inserting her opinions in just about every conversation that was highlighted in the trailer.

The new housewife Annemarie Wiley also seemed to give Crystal Kung Minkoff a run for her money this Season, saying to her, “I want a thank you for giving you something to talk about and making your ass relevant.”

Though the trailer didn’t show Minkoff’s reaction to Wiley, she can be heard in a separate scene saying to the women, “This group wants me to scream!”

The women also go on multiple trips during Season 13 including one to Las Vegas as well as Barcelona. Not only do the ladies embrace their livelihoods in the upcoming Season, but they all seemingly take accountability for drama that fans may not know about yet.

After seeing the Season 13 trailer for RHOBH, fans took to social media to express their elation, saying, “Sutton and Garcelle carrying the Season, love to see it! All the girls look great!”

As well as, “Denise Richards and Camille Grammer-Meyer! We are eating good this Season! Yaaasss!” Fans are so excited about the new Season, that they’ve also said, “Now this is what I’ve been waiting for.”

As well as, “I really am sad about Kyle and Mauricio. I hope they work it out. This Season is going to be lit!”

Luckily fans won’t have to wait much longer to see their favorite housewives, as RHOBH Season 13 will premiere on BravoTV on Wednesday, October 25. Each episode will be released to Peacock the following day.

