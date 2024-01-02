The one detail that Golden Wedding fans still can’t get over

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner shared his wedding playlist and fans don’t approve.

As Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, are days away from becoming an officially married couple, the two have shared what songs they’ll expect to be hearing at their wedding.

However, the two have different tastes, as Turner made a playlist to prepare for a night of dancing, while Nist made one to set the mood for all their guests.

Though both Turner and Nist are confident in their song choices, fans of The Golden Bachelor commented on their opinions, calling Turner’s wedding playlist the “worst” in history.

Instagram: goldengerryturner Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist whom plan to marry this Thursday, January 4.

Gerry Turner wants to listen to Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus at his wedding

Turner shared to his Instagram on December 8, 2023, a lined piece of paper with a list of songs he’d like to include at his wedding.

Captioning the post, “Could this be the start of a wedding playlist,” Turner seemed excited about his choices which included Dua Lipa, Latto, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Despite Turner’s upbeat music selection, many fans of his have called it the “worst playlist in history.”

Other comments about his pop picks include, “Gerry, blink twice if you need help and the producers have captured you and forced you to listen to the worst music in history.”

And, “This looks like a 13-year-old made it.”

However, Turner’s fiancé, Nist, has other genres in mind, having told Entertainment Weekly that she chose music that “makes everybody happy or melancholy or sad or thoughtful.”

Though Turner and Nist have contrasting music choices, they plan to marry on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The wedding will be aired on ABC at 8:00 PM EST.