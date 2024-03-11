Bachelor fans “need” Kelsey Anderson’s dad as the next Golden Bachelor

Kelsey Anderson’s dad is being summoned by the Bachelor Nation to be the next Golden Bachelor.

Though The Bachelor has been on ABC since 2002, its spin-off series, The Golden Bachelor, debuted its first season last year when Gerry Turner married contestant Theresa Nist.

Now, as The Bachelor Season 28 heads into fantasy suites week, Joey Graziadei looks to see who will be left standing next to him in the end. Will it be Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, or Daisy Kent?

Though Joey’s final decision is still a couple of weeks away, fans are focusing on who they want to see as the next Golden Bachelor—and Kelsey Anderson’s dad is at the top of their list.

Instagram: _kelsey_anderson

Bachelor Nation compliments Kelsey Anderson’s dad on good looks

Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, has caused quite a stir among Bachelor Nation after hometowns in Episode 8.

After the episode aired, Kelsey took a TikTok of herself asking her family members how they felt about being on reality TV. During this, she asked her dad, “Are you going to be the next Golden Bachelor?”

Kelsey’s dad responded with laughter and a firm “no,” as he also said he was “too young.”

However, fans are dead set on campaigning for Kelsey’s dad to become the next Golden Bachelor. “Your dad has to be golden bachelor!!!!,” said one TikTok user.

“Your dad for golden bachelor 100%,” wrote another.

One fan even declared they were “in love” with Kelsey’s dad. While another admitted, “Okay Kelsey… but your dad is very good-looking.”

Though Kelsey’s dad may have said he wouldn’t go on The Golden Bachelor, he didn’t exactly say he would “never” be part of the show. For now, though, fans can continue to manifest having Mark as the next Golden Bachelor.