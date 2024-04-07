The Floor winner Jacquelyn Kenny reveals which shows she wants to take on next

Jacquelyn Kenny might have taken home the win in Season 1 of The Floor, but she wants to come back for more.

Jacquelyn isn’t just an influencer living in New York, but she is also the inaugural winner of the FOX competition series The Floor.

Putting her trivia skills to the ultimate test, she managed to beat out 80 other contestants and walked away with $250,000.

Now that she is $250,000 richer and officially a reality TV star, Jacquelyn told us in an exclusive interview that she wants to go back on-screen.

When speaking with Jacquelyn, the Season 1 winner shared that she would love a second chance to go back on The Floor.

“I would love to go back and defend my title. I’d play again no questions asked.. If that ever were to happen, I’d like to think I’d have somewhat of a competitive advantage but with this game you don’t know what to expect; it changes so quickly. I’m really curious to see how the gameplay and categories evolve should there be another season (which fingers crossed there are more to come,” she revealed to us.

Jacquelyn also shared that while she would love to compete on The Floor again, she is definitely open to joining other reality TV shows.

“I’d love to do another reality TV show. The Floor was, of course, more of a mental competition, so I’d love to test my strengths in a competition that is more physical (World’s Toughest Test, Survivor, etc.),” she said.

“I’m also single and definitely open to competing for love. We know I can conquer The Floor, but can I conquer someone’s heart? Maybe it’s time to find out…”

Needless to say, don’t be surprised if Jacquelyn is on your screen again in the future.