Run your own 90s Reality TV series with hilarious new game putting you in control

Crush House is taking players back to the dawn of reality TV and the year 1999 to produce their own smash hit show in this Y2K-inspired nostalgia trip.

The Crush House just dropped its reveal trailer. The self-described “thirst-person-shooter” from Nerial & Devolve Digital takes players back in time to 1999 and the early days of the reality TV genre.

Players will take on the role of Jae, the game’s protagonist, who just landed her dream job as the show’s producer. Set in Malibu on-site at the show’s appropriately kitsch 90s mansion, players control Jae, selecting the cast, filming the footage, and producing each season of the show.

The game’s visuals evoke the sims, with different animations appearing around the cast’s heads to indicate where the action is headed. And when to get the camera rolling.

There’s also a Rimworld-esque management element to the gameplay too. Managing the cast and choosing personalities that either clash or compliment, to see what shenanigans ensue.

The fictional audience is set to play a big part of the mechanics of The Crush House too. With differing demographics demanding all the drama, hook-ups, and gratuitous butt-shots late 90s reality TV can provide.

There’s just one rule Jae has to follow — don’t talk to the talent. It seems simple enough. But, it’s not all catfights and kissing.

On top of casting, filming, and maintaining audience satisfaction, there’s definitely a deeper mystery at play behind the scenes of The Crush House.

Once the camera stops rolling for the day, the player can take Jae snooping through the studio mansion and break the ultimate rule by talking to the talent to uncover what dark secrets The Crush House is hiding.

The Crush House releases later this year on PC.