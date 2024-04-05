Streamers terrified as they capture New York earthquake live

Twitch streamers across New York were left stunned after capturing the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked the United State’s East Coast on April 4.

An earthquake shook New Jersey and reverberated in the surrounding areas of New York, Connecticut, and more at 10:30 A.M. on April 4.

The rest of the country was alerted via social media and newscasts, but those watching Twitch, TikTok, and Kick live streams from creators in the area saw it happen in real-time.

Twitch streamer ‘Oceane’ experienced the earth moving just over an hour into his stream while chatting with his viewers. The creator got up from his chair to look out his window after feeling the shaking and yelled at his camera.

“Brother, New York is having a f****** earthquake. I swear to god, New York is having a f****** earthquake right now,” he exclaimed while his camera shook slightly.

Kick streamer ‘Lil $kam’ caught the shaking while broadcasting in New Jersey, but had a decidedly more relaxed reaction. He took off his headphones and softly asked if a quake was happening.

“Yo, am I in an earthquake? Yo, my house is shaking,” he told his audience.

TikTok creator Allison Martins caught the quake while streaming in her home. The streamer’s dog can be heard in the background before she takes off her headphones and runs to find a doorway to stand in while yelling at her children to do the same.

She clipped the moment and later uploaded it to her page.

The incident has since gone viral as multiple creators and news publications chronicle its impact across the East Coast.

This is the second earthquake to rock the world this week as a more violent event hit Taiwan in April. Streamers also caught that natural disaster while broadcasting to viewers.