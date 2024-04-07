The Floor Season 1 winner Jacquelyn Kenny explains plan to spend $250,000 prize

Jacquelyn Kenny has a detailed plan on how she will spend her money from The Floor Season 1, and some of it will go to student loans.

FOX is known for a wide variety of reality TV shows, including the popular singing competition Masked Singer and the physical challenge that is Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

That being said, The Floor is in a league of its own. With 81 contestants in the first season, each person tapped into their trivia skills in hopes of winning $250,000.

The Season 1 winner ended up being Jacquelyn Kenny, and she didn’t hesitate spilling to us in an exclusive interview what she intends to do with the money.

When speaking with Jacquelyn, the inaugural winner revealed her plan for spending her prize money.

“I’m very excited to use some of the money to take my family on a fun vacation this year! I’m currently in the planning process and open to any suggestions,” she said.

“After that, the money will help me pay off some bills (New York City is an amazing but expensive place!), and student loans, and the rest will go into savings and investments.”

Now that she is a champion of trivia, Jacquelyn also gave her best tips on how potential future contestants can walk away with the cash prize as she did.

Jaquelyn said, “The word ‘pass’ is your best friend. It’s easy to forget when you’re up there dueling that you can pass on a clue. Yes, you lose three seconds, but that three seconds may be less than the time you waste throwing out incorrect answers.”

“If I didn’t immediately recognize a clue I’d give it one guess, maybe and then instantly pass. Duels are a race against the clock so don’t be afraid to pass and talk quickly! An extra “umm” or long pause before answering could cost you.”