The Circle’s Kyle Fuller explains “paranoid” experience filming Season 6

From social media success to role in The Circle US Season 6, Kyle Fuller is quickly making his mark in the world.

One of the main contestants during the sixth season of The Circle US is none other than Kyle Fuller. Even though this is his TV debut, you might recognize him from TikTok, where he has amassed over one million followers for his motivational content.

Dexerto had the chance to sit down with the breakout reality TV star to discuss Season 6, his TikTok fame, and more.

Q: How did you first get on The Circle?

Kyle: At first, I wasn’t really into joining The Circle since I was focused on training for the season, but my wife and her friend insisted that I’d be a perfect fit. They went ahead and applied for me. It wasn’t until I

received a call saying, “You are my guy, and would love to see you on the circle,” that I realized they

actually did it.

Q: Did you watch The Circle before starring in your season?

Kyle: I am actually a fan of The Circle and have seen other seasons but my favorite season was the last one with Raven, Chazz, and Sam!

Q: What is something about the casting process or the filming experience as a whole that

viewers might not know about?

Kyle: To be honest, you just have to be lucky and have that “IT’ factor that they are looking for. Your

submission videos could be GREAT but if it’s not what they are looking for then most likely you won’t get

it.

Q: What was the hardest part of the experience for you?

Kyle: The toughest part of the experience is being confined to a room, allowing your thoughts to race through your mind. You have no idea about who’s forming alliances with who which leaves you constantly on edge and paranoid.

Q: Who had the best strategy and played the best game?

Kyle: In my opinion, I believe QT and I had the most effective strategy. Mine centered on authenticity and

honesty, while QT was good at leveraging emotions to her advantage. She’s undeniably intelligent and

skilled at playing the game.

Q: Let’s talk about your career! Did you expect to go viral in such a short amount of time?

Kyle: Honestly, I never intended to go viral and gain such a large following so quickly. After my dad passed away, witnessing my mom’s unwavering strength and determination in the face of adversity was truly inspiring. She had struggles, but she never made excuses. When I considered dropping out of college to help her with bills, she wanted me to continue my education while she held things together until I was able to help. I was Inspired by her resilience so I began sharing motivational messages on TikTok directed at women. I never expected it to gain such momentum.

Q: Did you mention your social media success to the other contestants on The Circle, or did you

keep it a secret?

Kyle: During the circle, I didn’t have a big following on TikTok or Instagram, my following was just fans from across the world from where I played basketball.

Q: What do you think is the biggest misconception about content creators?

Kyle: I don’t even see myself as a content creator because what I share is all about real life. Some creators use photoshop or post things that aren’t genuine. Everything you see from me is real.

Q: Is there any other reality TV show that you would love to be a part of?

Kyle: I would definitely like to be on another Netflix show like “The Mole” or something that is exciting and challenging.

The next batch of Season 6 episodes (Episodes 5 through 8) will be released on Netflix on April 24.