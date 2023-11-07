Summer House’s Lindsay reunites with Carl at BravoCon after split: “I’m shaking”

Months after their very public break up, Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are face to face.

If you are a Summer House fan then you are well aware of the split between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

After their engagement was broken off at the end of August, the flow of news revolving around their partying ways has not stopped yet.

First, there was a rumor going around that Carl had a mistress during their relationship. Then, Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach revealed that their co-star Kyle Cooke had an influence in their breakup.

Needless to say, all of this additional drama coming out has been intense, which probably made their reunion that much more nerve-wracking.

Both Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke admit they were “nervous” to see each other at BravoCon

November 3, the first day of BravoCon, was the moment Summer House fans were waiting for. It was time for the panel that would reunite the entire cast, especially Lindsay and Carl.

During the panel Lindsay said, I’m really nervous. I’m not going to lie. I’m shaking. This is the first time I’ve seen Carl. And yeah, we don’t really speak unless he’s coming to the apartment to get some stuff. And yeah, that’s really it.”

Carl added that, “I’m nervous as well. It’s emotional. But honestly, I’m just proud to be a part of this show, proud to be a part of Bravo in front of all these fans. So I’m glad to be here.”

Nonetheless, both of them composed themselves really well and were able to finish the panel together.

Maybe one day the former couple will be able to make amends and get back to the friendship they had way before they made their relationship romantic.

