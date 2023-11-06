Captain Lee says Kyle Cooke had an influence on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard split

Captain Lee of Below Deck seems to think Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s breakup was influenced by their Summer House castmate Kyle Cooke.

In one of his recent podcast episodes, Captain Lee of Below Deck expressed his feelings about the split of the ‘Summer’ between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard.

The breakup between Radke and Hubbard occurred this August when Radke called Summer House production to pick up filming while he relayed the shocking news to his ex Hubbard.

Though many of their castmates have come to their defenses, fellow Bravolebrity Captain Lee has his own opinion on what happened between Radke and Hubbard.

Captain Lee thinks Kyle Cooke was part of the “cracks” in Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s relationship

Speaking with his ‘Salty With Captain Lee’ co-host Sam DeCavalcanti, Captain Lee began talking to his listeners about Radke and Hubbard, saying, “You know the guy who really kind of ticks me off in that whole situation? Kyle.”

He continued to explain why he believes Cooke has “contributed” to Radke and Hubbard no longer being engaged by reminding his podcast listeners about one of Summer House’s episodes where Cooke spoke poorly about Hubbard.

Instagram: imkylecooke, allabouttrh Did Kyle Cooke have an influence on Carl Radke breaking off his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard?

Captain Lee then brought up how Cooke talked to the press about his castmates’ breakup, saying, “Then Kyle comes out and says he could see the cracks in the relationship. Wake up … You were part of the cracks!”

He continued, “You are supposed to be Carl’s best friend and all you do every waking moment that you’re talking to Carl is badmouthing Lindsay?! Is that what friends do?”

Captain Lee also noted that he felt “bad” for both Radke and Hubbard and questioned how Radke could continue being friends with Cooke.

Neither Radke nor Hubbard have commented on Cooke influencing their breakup. However, Hubbard did say she was “completely blindsided” by Radke’s decision to end their engagement just months before their destination wedding in November.