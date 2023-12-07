Summer House’s Danielle Olivera doubts Carl’s honesty about split with Lindsay

Former Summer House couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard recently ended their engagement, but Danielle Olivera isn’t buying Carl’s reason for their split.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard had a shocking breakup after Summer House Season 8 finished filming. Danielle Olivera believes Carl isn’t being honest about why they’re not together anymore.

Lindsay and Carl remained close friends on the show. They were set to wed in November, but Carl called the wedding off. Lindsay and Carl first attempted to start a romantic relationship during Summer House Season 4, but the timing wasn’t right for either of them.

On Summer House Season 7, Lindsay and Carl were criticized for their relationship moving “too fast” and isolating themselves from the group. This drove a wedge between Lindsay and her long-time friend, Danielle, causing them to have a falling out.

Summer House star Danielle doesn’t believe Carl’s side of the story “right now”

Even though Lindsay and Danielle were at odds during Summer House Season 7, they made amends at the reunion, with Andy Cohen’s help. Since then, their relationship has been better than ever, and Danielle continues to have Lindsay’s back.

At Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast taping in New York City, Danielle admitted that she’s skeptical about Carl’s side of the story. “People do want to believe Carl’s side of that story, and at the end of the day, I would love to believe that side of the story, too. I just don’t right now.”

“I think it’s gonna take some time to figure out. Like, you know, there’s the real part, there’s Lindsay’s side, there’s Carl, and there’s somewhere we all lie,” Danielle added.

Summer House Season 8 hasn’t aired yet, but it should be an interesting one. Viewers will finally see Lindsay and Carl’s breakup unfold, and it might give them an idea of what went wrong.

Now that Danielle and Lindsay are friends again, Danielle can support her during this difficult time. Danielle announced her own breakup with ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber in February.

Whether Carl’s reasons for his breakup with Lindsay are valid, the real story will eventually be revealed when Summer House returns.

