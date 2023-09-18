Summer House star Carl addresses “false narratives” on split with Lindsay

Carl from Summer House says that the rumor mill is spreading “false narratives” about his break up with Lindsay.

Carl and Lindsay, who became official on Summer House, were one of the most beloved pairs in reality TV history. Fans adored how the two started off as best friends, then slowly realized their romantic feelings for one another.

The couple’s wedding was highly anticipated, not just by friends and family, but by Bravo audiences as well. Their ceremony was set to be filmed on the network for the whole world to see. Yet only days after their engagement party, the two called it quits. According to Carl, it left both parties “devastated.”

Summer House star Carl addresses “false narratives” about his split with Lindsay

It’s fair to say that fans of Summer House were strongly rooting for Carl and Lindsay as a couple. Their slow-burn romance left Bravo viewers in complete awe from the moment they finally confessed their feelings for one another.

Because of their fan base, audiences were all the more devastated when they learned of their split. Fans speculated that the reason for their break up could have been the result of Carl being unfaithful. This idea is backed up by the reality star confessing to Lindsay that he struggles with commitment and is a “recovering f*** boy.”

But Carl has refuted this rumor, calling it a “false narrative.”

The Summer House star responded by saying that the “false narratives” regarding their split have made the break up even more difficult.

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he announced, according to People. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Stay tuned for more Summer House only on Bravo.