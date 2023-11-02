Summer House star Jasmine Ellis Cooper announces first pregnancy

Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper are about to become the first stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard to be parents.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard would truly be nothing without Jasmine Ellis Cooper and her husband Silas.

No, really – it was the couple’s decision to vacation in Martha’s Vineyard that sparked the idea for it to become a Bravo reality TV show.

While Jasmine was given a good edit in the premiere season of the series, Silas butted heads with their friend and co-star Bria Flemming. There was even a verbal on-screen argument between the two of them that caused Bria to label him as “controlling”.

Nonetheless, Jasmine stuck by her husband for better or for worse, and the two are still happily married. In fact, the happy couple just took the next step in their relationship.

Is Summer House’s Jasmine Ellis Cooper pregnant?

With exclusive photos and an interview with PEOPLE, Jasmine announced on November 2 that she is officially pregnant with her first child.

Not only that, but she revealed that she was able to break the exciting news on-screen to her fellow cast mates during Season 2 of Martha’s Vineyard.

“The way it plays out this season is actually really funny. Some people maybe suspected, but for the most part, I don’t think they had any idea. It’s going to be fun for the viewers to watch. I know that it’s going to be really special,” Jasmine told the news outlet.

She is due to bring her bundle of joy into the world in February 2024. A release date for Season 2 has not been announced by Bravo as of yet.

To stay updated on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.