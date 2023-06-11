Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Bria Fleming says she’s called the “villain” by fans

Bria Fleming from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard just revealed the villain of Season 1.

The newest series under the Summer House franchise – Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard – is already becoming a top-tier reality TV show.

Fans are constantly sharing their opinions of the show’s drama online. Some even argue that it is better than Summer House. And one reason for that could be Bria Fleming.

As one of the series’ main stars, Bria constantly brings entertainment and drama to the table. On June 9, Bria exclusively talked to us about the season so far and her perceived personality.

Article continues after ad

Is Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Bria the villain?

Most reality TV shows have one cast member that fans instantly recognize as the villain. Just ask Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval or Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s First Mate Gary King.

When we asked Bria about the villain of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, she was quick to give a response.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “This is an easy question! A lot of fans have been calling me the villain! As seen in the beginning of the show I have found myself in numerous situations where I had to defend myself, as well as my family, which painted me as the villain in the viewer’s eyes.”

Article continues after ad

This may be due to her on-screen beef with co-star Silas Cooper. Silas even went as far as calling Bria “manipulative” in an argument. Bria has since clarified how she feels about him now.

She said, “My views on Silas are positive. I wish that man peace, happiness, and prosperity. There is no bad blood between us.”

To stay updated on all things Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.