Summer House Season 8 trailer teases Lindsay and Carl’s explosive breakup

Summer House season 8 returns on February 22.
Summer House Season 8 returns in February, and the trailer shows the downfall of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship, leading to their breakup.
Summer House makes its comeback for Season 8 on February 22, and viewers will finally see the whirlwind of drama that plays out on the new season.
Returning to the cast are Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod, with Jesse Solomon and West Wilson joining as newcomers.
Last season ended with Lindsay and Carl’s engagement and Danielle’s feud with Lindsay. Paige also debated a possible move to Charleston, and Amanda had a health scare.
A lot has changed for the cast this summer, with relationships being tested and new ones forming.
Carl admits he and Lindsay aren’t “happy” in their relationship
In the Summer House Season 8 trailer posted by Bravo, Carl discusses his relationship issues with Lindsay.
“I’m not happy, and I don’t think you’re happy. You need that in the relationship, you need to have the power over the other person,” he says in a voiceover.
In another scene, Carl tells Lindsay she’s “gifted at playing the victim,” to where Lindsay walks away and replies, “you’ve made the decision clear,” regarding Carl unexpectedly calling off the engagement.
When Lindsay calls her dad on the phone to tell him the bad news, Carl talks to the cameras about her in the other room. “She’s going to spin this and then tell everybody she’s blindsided. I’ll be the bad guy, that’s fine, but she’s blind to the things that have gone on the last year,” he explained.
Lindsay and Carl’s breakup isn’t the only source of drama this season.
Amanda expresses not having an identity outside of her husband Kyle, and Kyle calls out new housemate Jesse for hitting on Paige because she’s not single.
Ciara also sets her sights on West, while Danielle attempts to reconcile with Lindsay and Carl.
When Summer House Season 8 airs, there will be no shortage of drama among the cast.
Summer House Season 8 premieres Thursday, February 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.