Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Season 2: Meet the celebrities

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premiered its second season on September 25. Here are the fourteen celebrities participating.

This Fox series is back for another season and even more intense training exercises for celebrities to complete. Special Forces features several Directing Staff instructors with a history in the Navy SEALS and the United States Recon Marines.

Previously, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and former professional soccer player Carli Lloyd won the show’s first season

This time, Special Forces has recruited cast members like Tom Sandoval and JoJo Siwa. Keep reading to learn the rest of the celebrities.

Who’s in the cast of Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Season 2?

Here is the cast of fourteen celebrities that make up the second season of Special Forces:

Dez Bryant

Fox

Dez Bryant played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017 as a wide receiver. Despite not being signed to a team, Dez has not officially retired from football.

Tyler Cameron

Fox

Tyler Cameron was the runner-up on The Bachelorette Season 15. He also signed with the Baltimore Ravens before a shoulder injury ended his football career.

Savannah Chrisley

Fox

Savannah Chrisley is best known for starring in the reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best. She also currently owns a cosmetic company called Sassy by Savannah.

Brian Austin Green

Fox

Brian Austin Green is best known for starring in Beverly Hills, 90210 as David Silver. He also had roles in Anger Management and Desperate Housewives.

Robert Horry

Fox

Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings, even more than Michael Jordan and Lebron James. He led the Rockets, Lakers and Spurs to victories in the NBA finals.

Erin Jackson

Fox

Erin Jackson won the Olympic gold medal for the Women’s 500m Speed Skating event in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. This achievement led her to become the first Black woman to earn a gold medal in an individual sport during the Winter Olympics.

Bode Miller

Fox

Bode Miller is one of the most decorated male American skiers of the Winter Olympics. He competed in the Winter Olympic Games from 1998 to 2014 and brought home six medals, including one gold.

Jack Osbourne

Fox

Jack Osbourne previously starred in his family’s reality TV show The Osbournes. He also has his own series called Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.

Tara Reid

Fox

Tara Reid gained popularity for roles in movies throughout the 1990s like American Pie and The Big Lebowski. She also was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

Kelly Rizzo

Fox

Kelly Rizzo is the widow of the late Full House star Bob Saget. She also hosts Eat Travel Rock TV, where she meets chefs and rockstars.

Tom Sandoval

Fox

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were at the center of Vanderpump Rules’ “Scandoval.” After admitting to cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Sandoval has joined the cast of Special Forces to allegedly punish himself.

JoJo Siwa

Fox

JoJo Siwa became a household name for starring in Dance Moms and competing in Dancing with the Stars. She has also become a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

Nick Viall

Fox

Nick Viall originally appeared on The Bachelorette before leading The Bachelor Season 21.

Blac Chyna

Fox

Blac Chyna starred in the reality TV series Rob & Chyna that followed her relationship with Rob Kardashian. She is also the mother of their daughter Dream.

Who do you think will triumph in this survival of the fittest?

Who do you think will triumph in this survival of the fittest?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Mondays on Fox at 9 PM ET/PT.