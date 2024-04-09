Selling The O.C. fans spoil Alexandra Jarvis’ potential Season 3 exit

Alexandra Jarvis might be a Selling The O.C. regular, but fans are predicting that she will leave the show after Season 3.

There are three Alexandra’s in the cast of the popular Netflix series Selling The O.C., with one being Alexandra Jarvis.

She has been an OG cast member of the series as a real estate agent under The Oppenheim group.

Alexandra is set to return in the highly-anticipated third season along with the rest of the Season 2 cast, but fans anticipate that this will mark her final season on the show.

On April 5, an O.C. fan took to Reddit to explain the basis behind her theory that Alexandra left after Season 3.

“She doesn’t appear on their web anymore. That would mean that three realtors of Selling the OC have left the group after season 3,” the fan noted.

Many viewers shared that not only do they believe the rumor to be true, but guessed that her co-stars might have played a part in her potential departure.

One fan wrote, “Good for her she seems to [have] learned early that she doesn’t want to deal with the toxic environment and the toxicity of the show with its fan base, or who knows maybe she found a brokerage where it’s got a wider network.”

Another O.C. viewer chimed in and wrote, “I didn’t understand the hate the group gave her. From the very first episode they all hated her. It makes sense she would leave.”

“Clearly the environment Jason built isn’t sustainable and people will only put up with it for so long and not want to keep being a part of toxicity,” someone else also commented.

Alexandra hasn’t commented on the rumors as of yet. Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 5.