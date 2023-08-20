Selling The OC Season 2 Cast: Meet the real estate stars

Now’s the time to get to know the entire cast of Netflix’s Selling The OC Season 2. Spoiler alert: it’s full of original members from Season 1.

After a year of waiting, Selling The OC is finally back in action. It is the last Selling Sunset spinoff standing since Selling Tampa was canceled after only one season.

Based in Orange County, the series features several talented real estate agents as they sell luxurious homes and get into some intense drama.

Unlike the original Selling Sunset series, Selling The OC does not have an all-female crew outside the Oppenheim twins. There are both men and female real estate agents in the spotlight.

Selling The OC Season 2 cast: Meet the talented real estate agents

Without further ado, meet the Season 2 cast of Selling The OC, which features all of your favorite OGs

Polly Brindle

As one of the main stars of Season 1, fans are ecstatic to see Polly return. She even teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

“More incredible properties, changes in office dynamics, new agents and of course…tables that absolutely turn…a couple of times… ,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kayla Cardona

A proud mom of a teenage son, this show is a perfect way for Kayla to show the more personable side of her.

Austin Victoria

Speaking of kids, Austin is the father of two adorable twin girls. Hopefully, fans will get more of a glimpse into his family life this season.

Alex Hall

Labeled as the bully of the premiere season, this will be Alex’s chance to prove her true intentions to the world.

Alexandra Rose

With nearly half a million followers on Instagram, Alexandra is one of the most popular stars of the series. Can she keep that up?

Lauren Shortt

Don’t worry: Lauren makes sure to keep her fans updated on her life and all of her real estate ventures on her social media.

Brandi Marshall

Brandi is a Fashion Nova Ambassador and a real estate agent who dispels the idea that professional women can’t have any fun.

Alexandra Harper

When she’s not closing the deal on a luxury home, Alexandra is in the cooking whipping up an amazing pizza or dessert.

Giovanne Helou

He has never sugarcoated how successful he is. In fact, Gio revealed that he made over $50,000,000 in 2022 alone!

Alexandra Jarvis

As the third Alexandra of the group, this reality TV star has to work twice as hard to stand up among the rest.

Tyler Stanaland

A lover of the sea, Tyler is also a lover of making money; hence, where the very lucrative career of being a real estate agent comes in.

Sean Palmieri

Last but certainly not least, there’s Sean. Is this season going to be when he gets more of the spotlight? Let’s find out.

Season 2 is set to premiere on September 8, only on Netflix.

To stay updated on all things Selling The OC and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.