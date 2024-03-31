Selling Sunset fans convinced another couple is headed for a divorce

After Chelsea announced her divorce and Christine was heading for the same, Selling Sunset fans are convinced another couple is going to go downhill soon.

There has been several headlines around the Selling Sunset cast circulating, and it hasn’t been good news, to say the least. Not too long ago, the show’s former leading lady Christine Quinn’s husband was arrested after alleged domestic violence against their son. She has since obtained a protective order and is planning to file for divorce.

Just a few days later, Season 7 star Chelsea Lazkani announced that she had filed for divorce against her husband and father of her children after seven years of marriage together.

And yet, according to fans, this is only the beginning of bad times ahead for the real estate agents.

On March 27, Selling Sunset fans took to Reddit to predict who from the cast will be announcing their split next, on the theory that bad things happen in a set of threes.

One fan wrote, “The rule of 3 is strong and I hate to say it but probs Chrishell and G…hope I’m wrong!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Heather and Tarek obviously, unless they don’t count since she’s not really in the show anymore.”

“If it’s true Nicole is not being herself, it could be her and her husband,” another fan also guessed.

Only time will tell whether any of the fans are correct or if their theory is wrong. The potential third break up could transpire in the eighth season, which has been confirmed but there is not a release date for it.

There was another split within the Selling Sunset cast, Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk, but it took place in back in 2023. If one year isn’t too long ago, does their break up count as the first, meaning that there have already been three bad things?