Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause speaks on Simone Biles drama

There’s a lot of drama surrounding Simone Biles and her husband right now. Chrishell Stause just joined the conversation.

Countless people on social media have been sharing their hot takes about Simone Biles’s husband over the past week.

Most recently, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset posted a video weighing in with her own opinions on the matter.

Chrishell rarely ever holds back when it comes to speaking her mind and expressing her thoughts. Here’s what she had to say about the drama.

Chrishell Stause’s hot take on Simone Biles’s husband

Chrishell posted a TikTok video covering the drama regarding Simone and her husband. She said, “Okay, you know what I’m really loving lately is that the internet is really checking these men that keep making the news.

“Simone Biles‘s husband is in the news right now and if you don’t know, you can look it up. I love that the internet is like ‘No, sir, sit down.'”

Chrishell then described the current dating pool of the world using a comparison to the Fyre Festival. As a reminder, the Fyre Festival was a messy debacle that took place in 2017.

The event defrauded hundreds of visiting guests who expected to attend a luxurious music festival. Instead, they were met with the exact opposite.

Chrishell went on to say that she knows there are good men out there in the world, but she doesn’t believe there are many left to choose from. She ended her video with excitement about seeing more hot takes from other social media users about Simone‘s husband.

TikTokers flooded Chrishell’s comment section in agreement with what she had to say. One person wrote, “I’m a board this train and loving it.”

Someone else added, “He is always and forever ‘Simone Biles’s husband‘.” A third person wrote, “Simone Biles… and some guy she’s with.”

To keep up with more hot takes from Chrishell and other Selling Sunset news, read more here.