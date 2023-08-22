Fyre Festival is back: No lineup, no location, and some very expensive tickets

Convicted con artist Billy McFarland is not backing down after 2017’s disastrous Fyre Festival. In fact, he’s bringing it back and tickets are already on sale.

If you’re into music festivals, you have probably heard of Fyre Festival. Scheduled to take place in 2017 on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, the event was postponed indefinitely after experiencing a number of problems.

Issues with security, food, accommodation, medical services, and a lack of artists all contributed to Fyre Festival’s ultimate failure. In October 2018, the festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, was sentenced to prison and the festival was officially labeled as fraudulent.

Now, six years later, Farland is back and ready for round two.

Posting to YouTube, Farland announced the official return of Fyre Festival, revealing he had prepared a 50-page business plan for the event.

“This is a big day. It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement,” Farland said. “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

Claiming to be working with the “best partners in the world”, Farland is already selling pre-sale tickets on the festival’s official website. While currently selling for $499, ticket prices go up to a whopping $7,999.

Despite the hefty cost to attend, Farland has yet to announce anything concrete for the festival. There are no set dates, though Fyre Festival 2 “is targeted for the end of 2024”; no specific location, though it’ll be somewhere in the Caribbean; and there is no line-up…

For anyone considering investing in Fyre Festival 2, we recommend first watching one of the documentaries made on Farland’s first festival attempt in order to make an education decision: Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, or Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.