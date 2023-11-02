Rock Harper won Hell’s Kitchen Season 3: Where is he now?

Winning a show like Hell’s Kitchen is a huge deal, and Rock Harper proved himself as the Season 3 winner back in 2007. What is he doing now?

It was easy for Hell’s Kitchen fans to root for Rock Harper during Season 3. Throughout the show, he was constantly showing up and showing out for himself and his teammates.

Season 3 aired back in 2007 with episodes full of Gordon Ramsay‘s temper, flareups between competitors, and food challenges that proved Rock’s genuine skill set.

After walking away as the winner so many years ago, what is Rock doing now? Here’s an update on the talented chef’s current lifestyle.

Rock Harper is thriving since winning Hell’s Kitchen Season 3

Rock currently has 14.7 thousand followers on Instagram right now. His Hell’s Kitchen fame has followed him along all of these years.

According to his bio, he’s a James Beard award nominee, a restaurateur of an establishment called Queen Mother’s in Washington DC, the owner of a bar in DC called Hill Prince, a book author, and a podcast host. That’s quite a resume!

Queen Mother’s offers an impressive menu with fried chicken sandwiches and french fries. Hill Prince offers an enticing menu of cocktails, draft beers, and wine.

One of Rock’s books was published back in 2012 titled Rock Your Kitchen, Rock Your Love Life: Building a Successful Relationship Through Passionate Cooking.

Another book he wrote in 2010 is called 44 Things Parents Should Know About Healthy Cooking for Kids (Good Things to Know).

Rock’s podcast, which is available on Spotify and Apple, is called The Chef Rock Xperiment. In the pod, he gives advice and instructions on how to launch and build a successful restaurant business that won’t crumble.

One of the TV show appearances Rock signed on for after Hell’s Kitchen was Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell in 2013. He’s also shown up for cameos in newer seasons of Hell’s Kitchen at least eight times.

Keeping up with Rock is easy to do thanks to his social media presence. He’s always actively posting content and keeping his followers in the loop.