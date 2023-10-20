Which celebrities appeared in the latest episode of Hell’s Kitchen?

Gordon Ramsay has enough star power to carry Hell’s Kitchen on his back, but he often invites other celebrities to make guest appearances on the show. Jennie Garth and Nikki Howard are the stars who showed up this time.

Nearly every episode of Hell’s Kitchen has proven just how entertaining it can be to watch up-and-coming chefs battle it out in front of Gordon Ramsay.

From the intense challenges they undertake to the brutal critiques they receive from Gordon, there are plenty of jaw-dropping moments to see. Another cool detail about this hit reality TV show is that celebrities are invited to dine in at the restaurant all the time.

It’s up to the Red and Blue Teams to concoct meals that are delicious enough to impress their celebrity guests. Not getting overly starstruck and maintaining high-quality kitchen efforts is crucial here. These are the stars who showed up in Season 22, Episode 4.

Jennie Garth appeared on Hell’s Kitchen

American actress Jennie Garth took time out of her schedule to appear in Hell’s Kitchen for Episode 4. She witnessed a lot of what was going on while the Red and Blue Teams were stressing out trying to prepare delicious food for her.

At one point, Gordon yelled at the Blue Team for their raw lamb, and it left Jennie quite shocked. She admitted, “If someone talked to me like that, I would burst into tears.”

The biggest TV show Jennie was part of is Beverly Hills, 90210 from back in the 90’s. She joined the cast of the rebooted series years later between 2009 and 2013. Both teen dramas boast cult followings, with viewers drawing comparisons to Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars.

Nikki Howard was the second guest to appear in this Hell’s Kitchen episode

Along with Jennie, Nikki Howard also made time for a Hell’s Kitchen appearance. Nikki is a model, YouTuber, and social media influencer with 341,000 followers on Instagram.

A quick scroll through her feed proves that she is all about fashion, friendship, and leading a healthy lifestyle. She doesn’t explicitly post about food or cooking tutorials the way a chef in training would, but she was a fun addition to watch on Hell’s Kitchen.

