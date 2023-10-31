Has Gordon Ramsay ever actually liked a meal on Kitchen Nightmares?

Gordon Ramsay usually hates all the food he tastes while filming Kitchen Nightmares. Here are a few times that wasn’t the case.

The best part about every Kitchen Nightmares episode is arguably the way Gordon Ramsay reacts when he bites into the food being served.

Oftentimes, he’s totally disgusted and disturbed by the menu items in front of him. His disapproval of the food leads to a total revamp of menu items, recipes, and ingredients.

There has been a small handful of times when Gordon wasn’t fully repulsed, though. Here are a few examples of times he enjoyed the food he tried while filming Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon Ramsay occasionally enjoys Kitchen Nightmares food

A Quora thread has been created to dive into the topic of Gordon’s tastebuds. His usual disdain for food he eats on Kitchen Nightmares isn’t something universal across every single episode.

One person wrote, “Chef [Ramsay] liked the red velvet cake served to him when he was at Blackberry on Season 5.”

Someone else added, “In the UK version of the show, he likes not only the first, but all dishes served at Momma Cherri’s Soul Food Shack in Brighton.”

A third person wrote, “I think he also liked the carrot cake at a place in the south in Season 4.” They were mistaken about the restaurant being located in the south. Gordon genuinely loved the carrot cake he ate at a restaurant called Bazzini in New Jersey.

Gordon’s tastebuds aren’t easy to please since he’s a Michelin-star chef who runs multiple restaurants and has written tons of cookbooks. His insight when it comes to the flavor of food goes deep.

The fact that this small handful of restaurants was able to impress him with at least one of their menu items says a lot about their skill set in the kitchen.