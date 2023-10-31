Who were the most-deserved eliminations in the history of Hell’s Kitchen?

Some Hell’s Kitchen contestants deserve to get eliminated after making loads of mistakes, while others are seen as fan favorites. These eliminations by Gordon Ramsay made the most sense to viewers.

When chefs get eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen, viewers typically have one of two responses. Sometimes, fans are relieved to see someone get sent home after watching them make too many mistakes in the kitchen.

Other times, viewers get super disappointed seeing their favorite chefs get the boot. Most of the time, Gordon Ramsay knows exactly what he’s doing when he makes his final cut on who must be sent home.

Social media users have weighed in with their opinions on the most deserved eliminations throughout the history of Hell’s Kitchen. For the most part, it seems that the public agrees with Gordon on these matters.

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson from the Young Guns season only managed to last two eliminations, but he still made quite the negative impression in his short time.

He got off to a rocky start in the signature dish phase when he served Gordon unwashed shrimp that still had the “sh*t sack” on it.

After surviving the first elimination, Matthew had a horrific dinner service where his negative attitude and inability to cook chicken or lamb stood out. Gordon eliminated Matthew, advising him to keep a meat thermometer on him to ensure his proteins were cooked thoroughly.

Brendan Heavey from Season 9 of Hell’s Kitchen.

Brendan Heavey

Many Hell’s Kitchen fans believe Brendan Heavey’s elimination during Season 9 made the most sense based on the fact that Brendan bent the truth and showcased arrogance during his time on the show.

Brendan was filmed burning potatoes and then later lied straight to Gordon’s face about firing up a sea bass too early. When he was up for elimination against Chino, the answer of who was headed home was glaringly obvious.

Mike Aresta from Season 12 of Hell’s Kitchen.

Mike Aresta

Mike Aresta from Hell’s Kitchen Season 12’s attitude puts him among the worst contestants in Hell’s Kitchen history. Mike wasn’t consistently showing up for his teammates when they needed him.

When he and his team lost the Signature Dish Challenge against the women, they were all placed on cleaning duty for the entire dining room. Mike walked out on the punishment leaving his teammates more frustrated than ever.

When it was finally time for Mike to go home, Gordon spoke lowly of him saying, “There once was a cook named Mike. He couldn’t cook fish or any other dish, so I told him to take a hike.”

Melissa Doney

Season 8’s Melissa Doney was a contestant who definitely deserved to be sent home after ruining multiple plates of beef and scallops in front of the cameras.

During her time on the show, she served raw pizza, raked in a score of zero in the sushi challenge, and overcooked her Dover sole fish. She was nominated for elimination twice in a row before Gordon finally sent her packing.

Jeremy Madden from Season 11.

Jeremy Madden]

Jeremy Madden from Season 11 accidentally served a sample plate of food to restaurant guests, a move that Gordon described as “unforgivable.”

Gordon told Jeremy he needed to be more vocal and step his game up if he wanted to stay in the competition. Jeremy found himself lost and confused many times when it came to remembering which tables he needed to serve and being unable to repeat orders that were just given to him.

He was officially eliminated collapsing due to exhaustion and spending some time in the emergency room. Fans will have to keep watching to see if they continue agreeing with Gordon’s cutthroat elimination decisions.