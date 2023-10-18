RHONY’s Jenna Lyons regrets “taking sides” against Ubah Hassan

After taking sides against Ubah Hassan during Season 14, Jenna Lyons from RHONY has finally addressed their falling out.

Even though it is the fourteenth season of RHONY, this season debuted an entirely new cast. Which, allowed for brand-new drama and pure entertainment.

Two of the main cast members are Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan. They are both bold and outspoken, which means that they can clash at times with the rest of the stars.

There was one moment when Ubah and another co-star Erin Lichy got into an argument. First, Erin hid Ubah’s phone away from her, and in turn, Ubah snatched the sunglasses off of her face.

Even though she didn’t have to take a stance on their situation, Jenna ended up taking Erin’s side in their argument.

Now that the season and its highly-anticipated reunion has wrapped, Jenna is owning up to her part in the beef and has something to say.

Did RHONY’s Jenna Lyons apologize to Ubah Hassan?

On October 15, Jenna appeared on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

It was during her segment that she addressed the Season 14 drama between Erin & Ubah.

She said, “I think the one thing I wish I hadn’t said, which I realize had a deeper meaning to someone, I said to Ubah I was taking sides with Erin in the moment. I think it felt not great for her, and she felt I was not seeing her and taking sides, and I felt badly because I think it really hurt her, and I never wanted to hurt her.”

Ubah has not responded to her public apology as of yet. But, if they both return for a Season 15, hopefully, they will be on good terms.

To stay updated on RHONY and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.