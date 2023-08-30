RHONY fans are getting tired of Sai De Silva complaining “24/7” in Season 14

It’s barely halfway through Season 14 and RHONY fans have already had it with Sai De Silva’s constant complaining.

The Real Housewives of New York reboot has showcased a group of six bold women who don’t shy away from their feelings.

Though the ladies of the Big Apple are fairly friendly with each other, as there has been a significantly lower number of ‘bleeps’ and screeches… hint hint, Ramona Singer… the women still bicker back and forth from time to time.

But nobody banters more than the one and only Sai De Silva, who fans have recently called out for complaining “24/7” during the first half of Season 14.

Instagram: scoutthecity Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Sai De Silva

Erin Lichy calls our Sai De Silva for complaining too much about her hunger

RHONY’s Sai De Silva has been on every BravoTV fan’s radar lately for her demanding demeanor and constant complaining.

First, she demanded a local eatery called ‘Provisions’ after Erin Lichy served the girls an Israeli dish called ‘shakshuka’ for breakfast, leaving the women a bit perplexed.

De Silva then proceeded to leave Lichy’s 10th Anniversary hours ahead of everyone else solely because they didn’t offer what she wanted to eat, as she claimed she was too hungry to stay.

This prompted a comical confessional from Lichy, as she said, “I’m getting so tired of Sai’s hungry excuse. Like, maybe you should get that checked out. It seems like you have a worm in your stomach. Like, there’s something wrong.”

Fans of RHONY have even begun digging into De Silva for her complaining after an episode 8 preview showed her talking with Ubah Hassan about how she felt that Jenna Lyons’ consistent present giving was inauthentic and only done to promote the brands she represents. The look into Season 14’s next episode ended with De Silva saying, “I can’t keep promoting you for free.”

Fans of the show commented on De Silva’s dismissal and constant complaints, saying, “She complains 24/7,” as well as, “Sai is so annoying. The whole thing with Erin’s food was cringe.”

While another took note of her shading Lyons’ gifts, saying, “It’s a gift. Who cares if it’s from a promotion or not? Say ‘thank you’ and go on with your life. Jenna doesn’t need your promoted post or she would ask for it. Sounds like much in Sai’s life is transactional, which spills over into other social interactions.”

One fan even called out De Silva for being disingenuous, saying, “Sai complains about anything and everything. And as someone who comes from ‘humble’ beginnings, it’s very confusing to watch.”

Though Lichy and the fans have spoken, the RHONY ladies haven’t confronted De Silva yet on her abrasive complaining. However, episode 8 where De Silva shaded Lyons’ gift giving is due to air this Sunday, September 3, at 9 p.m. EST.