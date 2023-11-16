RHOBH’s Kyle Richards opens up about sobriety amid pressure to drink again

Kyle Richards was candid about her sobriety and the pressure she feels to drink in the latest RHOBH episode.

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been sober since July 15, 2022.

In a tribute to her one year of sobriety, Richards posted on Instagram that she listened to her heart and the “message was clear” to her that alcohol was no longer “serving” her.

However, in the latest episode of RHOBH, Richards opened up to Dorit Kemsley about what it’s like being sober amid pressure to drink from the housewives and her husband.

Kyle Richards says her and husband Mauricio Umansky are growing in “different directions”

Though Richards has been sober for over a year, she shared with Kemsley why she has chosen to continue not drinking despite feeling pressure from her husband Mauricio Umanksy.

When Kemsley asked if Richards stopped drinking to “get control” over her life, Richards was quick to respond, “I feel like I need to be really clear right now, about everything.”

Kemsley then said she didn’t want Richards to have to “justify” her decision to be sober. However, Richards agitatedly said that she wasn’t the only one questioning her, as both Umanksy and the rest of the housewives had also done so.

Instagram: kylerichards18 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards.

Richards then said, “This is who I am, take it or leave it,” while explaining that Umansky still drinks. And though it’s not expected of her to drink, she still feels the pressure to partake in the parties that her husband has to attend for work.

However, Richards mentioned that she rather be in the mountains or at home reading instead of being around the drinking, saying, “I’m at a place in my life where I don’t want to do that.” She then said that the two may be growing in “different directions.”

The housewives also had their fair share of opinions about Richards and her sobriety. Sutton Stracke took to her confessional to say that she felt Richards was having a “midlife crisis.”

While Garcelle Beauvais also said in her confessional, “I thought she was just going to take a break. I miss the old Kyle.”

Though Richards has been hit with pressure to break her sobriety, she made it clear that she’s “fun no matter what.”

As for the next episode of RHOBH, Richards and Stracke continue to go head-to-head about their differences, as the latest episode left off with them arguing about Stracke’s unstable ways.