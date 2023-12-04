RHOBH’s Kyle Richards opens up about how friend’s death affected her marriage

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards said that her husband “tried” to be there for her when her best friend committed suicide, but nobody really knew how to fill the void.

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards’ best friend Lorene committed suicide in May 2022. The two had been inseparable since they were seven years old.

At the time of her friend’s death, Richards and her husband Mauricio weren’t public about their current separation.

Richards has now opened up about how Lorene’s death affected her marriage.

Kyle Richards agreed with fan that Mauricio Umansky’s lack of support made her “resentful”

A fan of Richards recently posted on Instagram about Richards needing more support from Umansky after Lorene’s death.

Richards then reposted it to her IG story and asked fans to read it, as the death will soon be addressed in Season 13 of RHOBH.

However, Richards’ and Lorene’s friendship played out while Richards was off-screen, even while Lorene was battling her “debilitating depression.”

In Richards’ repost, she said that her husband “tried to be there” for her. However, she was unsure that “anyone knew exactly how to be.”

This came after the fan mentioned that Richards may have felt “resentful” and “betrayed” by Umansky due to their 27 years of marriage, as their commitment should have assured that he’d be there for her.

Though it is unknown what episode the impact of Lorene’s death will be on, fans can catch up with everything RHOBH this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on BravoTV.