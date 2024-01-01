Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans slam “unlikeable” newbie Annemarie Wiley

Annemarie Wiley is the newest addition on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, however, fans aren’t warming up to her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 welcomed new housewife Annemarie Wiley, and she’s already making a splash on the show.

The Nurse Anesthetist has been shown feuding with the rest of the cast by inserting herself in a debate about Sutton Stracke’s esophagus disorder in the most recent episode.

Aside from being at odds with some of the other housewives, fans have also become skeptical about Annemarie’s appearance on RHOBH.

Annemarie Wiley at BravoCon

RHOBH fans believe Annemarie “lacks personality”

Annemarie shook things up as a new cast member on RHOBH, but fans aren’t sure if she’s a keeper in the franchise. On Reddit, one user created a thread with the title, “Annemarie….Love or Next?”

They shared their own opinion and wrote, “NEXT… for me. Sorry, but she looks like she was brought on to be Kyle’s attack dog. Athletic, opinionated, but lacks personality. Not likeable at all.”

Another fan added, “8.5 housewife (out of 100),” making a joke about how Annemarie’s husband Marcellus Wiley called her an “8.5 out of 10” when he started dating her.

“I can NOT with the way she came at Sutton, (not a team Sutton girl by any means) but Annemarie was so inappropriate, attempting to give her “medical advice,” a third fan said.

Annemarie has only been on a few episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 so far, and viewers haven’t gotten used to seeing her interact with the cast yet.

It will take awhile before she can fit in with the group, especially since she doesn’t know all of the women that well.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 continues, fans will see Annemarie become more comfortable filming and make her mark amongst the other women.