Who is Annemarie Wiley? Meet RHOBH’s newest housewives

When it comes to RHOBH newcomer Annemarie Wiley, there is a good chance you recognize her husband more than her.

Real Housewives fans should be thrilled to learn that RHOBH is officially coming back with its thirteenth season.

Season 14 of RHONY is coming to an end with a highly-anticipated reunion, and RHOBH is coming back on air to satisfy Bravo viewers.

As far as the cast, a lot of the fan-favorites are returning for Season 13, including actress Garcelle Beauvais and Las Vegas performer Erika Jayne.

One new face who is making her reality TV debut on the show is Annemarie Wiley. Here is everything we know about the newbie, starting with her famous husband.

Who is RHOBH’s Annemarie Wiley?

Annemarie being a housewife is definitely an understatement. She is married to NFL icon Marcellus Wiley who played ball back in the 90s and early 2000s. You might recognize him from the Buffalo Bills or the San Diego Chargers.

He is now the host of More To It with Marcellus Wiley podcast, where he recaps all of the latest sports news from his seasoned perspective.

As far as the reality TV star, Annemarie has made a name for herself apart from her famous husband.

“If the fitness fanatic isn’t hitting the gym at 5 a.m., she’s making the rounds for school drop off before heading to work as a registered nurse,” reads her Bravo bio.

On her Instagram, she constantly posts about her four children, her fitness journey, and takes her followers behind the scenes of her life.

RHOBH fans will soon see how Annemarie and her family fit in with the rest of the cast and if she will become a favorite or an on-screen villain.

To stay updated on RHOBH and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.