Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’s Kristen Taekman wants Season 2

Kristen Taekman doesn’t want Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy to be a one-time show.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is the first of its kind. The original RHUGT series brings several stars from all of the housewife franchises as they meet for the first time and get into some drama while on vacation.

RHONY Legacy is specifically for the former Real Housewives of New York City housewives.

The premiere season features six stars, including Luann de Lesseps and Kristen Taekman.

Article continues after ad

Despite all of the chaos that has already happened in Season 2, Kristen wants to keep this going as long as possible.

Article continues after ad

Bravo The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy getting a Season 2?

On December 23, Kristen spoke with Daily Mail and was asked whether or not she would come back for another season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I would definitely be open to it. I think we’ve got a lot more in us. I think it would be fun to pull from a couple of other girls, like keep the six that we have and maybe add a couple of more to spice things up a little bit,” she answered.

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also revealed which former RHONY star she would love to be added to the cast the next time around.

Kristen said, “I always really liked Aviva. I think she’d be a great addition to one of these shows, and we all have to remember why Aviva probably wasn’t invited to this show because originally, remember, she could not get on that flight with her husband!’

Article continues after ad

Aviva hasn’t responded to Kristen’s invitation request as of yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.