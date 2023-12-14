Where was Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy filmed?INSTAGRAM
Follow the Housewives of New York on their Caribbean getaway on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.
Real Housewives Girls Trips are known for being over the top and more luxurious than the trips taken during regular seasons.
Throughout the four RHUGT, Housewives have ventured to places like Turks and Caicos, Thailand, and Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
However, this year, the former Housewives of New York enjoyed their vacation in St. Barts in the Caribbean. Here are all the details about where Season 4 was filmed.
RHUGT: RHONY Legacy mansion has a sense of nostalgia
During RHONY Season 5, the ladies took a trip to Saline Beach in St. Barts. During their trip, Housewives like Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps stayed in what they referred to as the “Pirate House.”
The ladies called it the “Pirate House” after attending a pirate-themed party outside their residence. The night became infamous for Lesseps allegedly shacking up with a man in a pirate suit who looked like Johnny Depp.
Fast forward 11 years, and Singer, Morgan, and Lesseps are joined by Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren, and Kristen Taekman at the same house on Saline Beach that the ladies stayed at during Season 5.
Though there would be no pirates staying the night this time, the women shared the luxury of six bedrooms in their St. Barts mansion. There was also a pool included with beautiful views.
And though some ladies may have arrived single, that may not have been the story for their relationship statuses after they returned to New York, as some of the women were adamant about searching for available men day and night throughout the season.
To watch the ladies of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy take on St. Barts, the beach, and single men, fans can catch all-new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.