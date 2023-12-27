Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans “need” Monica to return for Season 5

If Real Housewives of Salt Lake City comes back for a fifth season, Season 4 viewers demand Monica to be in it.

This is Monica Garcia’s first season on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and every moment of her journey so far has been entertaining.

From the years-long affair she admitted to having against her husband, to exposing her own mugshot on social media, there hasn’t been a dull moment since she was first introduced.

The new reality TV star even revealed that she was a witness in Jen Shah’s criminal trial, which is surprising since they weren’t on the show at the same time.

Needless to say, Season 4 would be lacking interest without her and viewers have just noticed that too. In fact, they don’t want her to leave.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans love Monica Garcia

On December 24, the popular Twitter account Queens of Bravo asked Season 4 viewers whether or not they wanted Monica to return for another season. And, almost unanimously, everyone responded with a passionate yes.

One fan wrote, “Absolutely. Without her, this current season would have been boring and stale. They need to find a way to work with her because no one else has anything worthwhile going on that people want to watch.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, It would be a catastrophic mistake on bravos part if they didn’t bring her back. No newbie has ever come is strong like Monica has. She was made for this!!

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I always loved her, but Kristen was too self-aware for these housewives who see that healthy trait as weakness.

As of now, Monica hasn’t revealed if she would be done to come back for a Season 5.

