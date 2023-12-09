Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica Niki Garcia exposes her own mugshot

Monica Niki Garcia from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is making sure that all of her past is out there.

The newest housewife to join RHOSLC is Monica Niki Garcia. Making her debut in the fourth season, she has the challenge of fitting in with the rest of the girls and getting good approval from the viewers.

Unfortunately, she has not been successful at either. For starters, she is currently suing her co-star Heather Gay and her beauty lab company for allegedly giving her incorrect injections in her lips and nose.

Monica is not winning over the housewife fans because of her divorce from her husband Mike Garcia. It’s not the fact that they are separating, but the fact that Monica had an affair with her brother-in-law is what is turning people off from her.

Needless to say, she is not the fan-favorite of the group. And her recent post might have sealed the deal.

Does Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica have a mugshot?

On December 7, Monica shared on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts a photo of her Season 4 reunion look and a mugshot.

“People are hella bent on ‘exposing’ me, but baby, I STAY exposing MYSELF. I don’t need anyone to do that for me,” was what she wrote in the caption.

The reality TV star also explained the reason for the mugshot, writing, “I was arrested for a $100 traffic violation that resulted in a warrant for my arrest. Have at it.”

None of the other housewives have publicly responded to her mugshot, but knowing Andy Cohen, there’s a good chance it will be brought up during the Season 4 reunion.

To stay updated on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.