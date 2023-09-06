RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia admitted she was a witness in Jen Shah’s court case

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia dropped a bombshell in Episode 1 of Season 4. She admitted that she was a witness against former RHOSLC’s Jen Shah.

RHOSLC began its Season 4 with Heather Gay saying, “I don’t know who to trust anymore.” This comes after an explosive Season 3 when the women had to pick up the pieces to Jen Shah getting arrested during Season 2.

Like any other season, the ladies who hold the diamonds of Utah know what to say and when to say it. However, newbie Monica Garcia just couldn’t bite her tongue through episode one of the Season 4 premiere, as she revealed that she was a witness of the federal government in Jen Shah’s recent court case.

Though the news may have surprised many, BravoTV fans have taken to social media to express their feelings about having a “snitch” as a housewife.

Monica Garcia worked for Jen Shah before becoming a witness in her court case

RHOSLC newbie Monica Garcia held nothing back in the Season 4 premiere when she revealed she was a witness against Shah in her court case.

Shah, who was almost arrested while filming Season 2, finally had authorities catch up to her in March 2021 when she was arrested for wire fraud. Shah ended up pleading guilty to scamming elderly men and women in July 2022 and is scheduled to serve 6.5 years in prison.

Interestingly enough, Garcia once worked for Shah and then became a witness against the former RHOSLC housewife, as she took to her episode one confessional to explain her relationship with Shah, saying, “Jen had fired her assistant and I stepped in to help her. And one night, Jen asked me, ‘Do you want to be rich, do you want to make $600,000 a year? All you have to do is put this, this, and this in your name.’”

Garcia continued, “I remember being so weirded out… It was very bizarre. Garcia then explained how she became a witness against Shah, saying, “I have a friend in the Secret Service, and I called him, and he said, ‘Get the f—k away from Jen Shah, she’s going to prison.’”

Two months after Garcia was warned by her Secret Service friend, Shah was arrested.

Since the episode aired with Garcia’s shocking news, BravoTV fans took to Instagram to say they aren’t in favor of having a “snitch” as a housewife, let alone a proud one.

One fan even commented, “I wouldn’t go on television and announce I was a witness. There are a lot of bad people out there who don’t like snitches.”

While another questioned the validity of Garcia’s story, saying, “Why would the Secret Service breach their intelligence — especially for this woman? What if the woman (Garcia) tipped off Jen and started destroying evidence?”

Though Shah is currently six months into her sentence, RHOSLC continued to film multiple Seasons and add on new cast mates like Monica Garcia and Angie Katsanevas. Fans of the show can continue to watch the drama unfold every Tuesday at 9 pm EST on BravoTV. Each episode will be released to Peacock the following day.