RHOC’s Alexis Bellino shocks fans by dating Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen

Alexis Bellino is officially dating Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen, and their relationship is already causing drama.

Alexis Bellino is making things official with John Janssen, who recently broke things off with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador.

Shannon and John dated for three years, ending their relationship in November 2022 after RHOC season 17 wrapped filming. They still remained friends and even attended events together, which Shannon shared on Instagram.

In September, Shannon was involved in a DUI incident and given three years of probation and community service, according to People. She has chosen to distance herself from John and focus on herself, but fans wonder if his new romance with Alexis will bring up old feelings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Vicki Gunvalson reacts to Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s new relationship

Vicki Gunvalson spoke out about Alexis and John’s relationship on Twitter, and fans reacted on Reddit. “I AM DISGUSTED & will NOT be holding my tongue. Stay tuned for my thoughts soon,” Vicki wrote in her tweet.

Shannon and Vicki have had many ups and downs throughout their time on RHOC. Vicki continues to have Shannon’s back, along with fans of the show.

The original user who started the thread shared a screenshot of Vicki’s tweet and wrote, “The OG of the OC is NOT here for Alexis & John Janssen.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another user added, “I mean, the joke is on Alexis, John Janssen is no catch.”

Article continues after ad

A third fan supporting Shannon said, “Shannon is better off without John anyway. It still hurts, though, but he is someone else’s problem now.”

Alexis is rumored to return for RHOC season 18, and her shocking relationship with John will definitely make waves within the group.

Fans believe John started a relationship with Alexis to get more fame and publicity. This is similar to Slade Smiley, who dated both Jo De La Rosa and Gretchen Rossi.

Article continues after ad

Alexis’ three-year engagement with Andy Bohn recently ended, explaining the coincidental timing of her and John’s relationship. If she does return, this issue will likely be discussed on the show.