Alexis Bellino debates RHOC return after Taylor Armstrong exits

Taylor Armstrong’s exit after only one season shocked fans and amid the chaos, Alexis Bellino has hinted she might rejoin Real Housewives of Orange County. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Taylor Armstrong was originally among the OG cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and stayed on the show for 6 seasons. Devoted fans of the franchise were delighted to hear about her return on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17.

During a BravoCon 2023 panel, Taylor expressed how she was enjoying her time on RHOC and did not want to leave anytime soon. So, it came as a huge surprise to fans when she announced her departure only one season in.

It is not known why Taylor left the show, but she made an announcement post on her Instagram and wrote, “Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life.”

Since the announcement that Taylor would be leaving the show, many fans are wondering who might take her place. One of the names that has been discussed is ROHC alumna Alexis Bellino.

Is Alexis Bellino returning to RHOC?

Bravo Alexis Bellino poses for a RHOC poster.

Alexis joined RHOC during season 4 and stayed on the show until her departure after season 8. But even after leaving she always expressed her fondness for the franchise.

On November 28 Alexis gave an interview to The Messenger, where she was asked if she could be the Housewife replacing Taylor Armstrong, and Alexis did not put down the idea.

She said, “I would say, ‘never say never.’ I just feel like I’m in such a good place right now. I think I’m good in my life right now.”

She might have an interest in returning to the franchise but it seems that certain life events have her chained. Alexis recently called off her 3-year engagement with partner Andy Bohn, and on top of that her mother passed away a month ago. She called it the hardest year of her life.

She said, “But I’m doing better now. I don’t think I could have said I’ve been doing okay about a month ago because my mom’s funeral was a month ago. But now I’m trying to turn the corner and I’m definitely feeling more. I’m seeing happiness again, a little bit. I’m trying to grieve properly and not with other options and medications and things, so I feel like I’m doing better.”

