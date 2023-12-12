Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton reacts to Julia Roberts impression of her

Julia Roberts and Andy Cohen recreated Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards’ famous scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton reacted to Julia’s portrayal of her.

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards had a heated altercation at Sutton’s house on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the scene unexpectedly went viral.

After walking out in the middle of a Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas, Kyle confronted Sutton about her behavior when they returned from the trip.

Sutton couldn’t remember when she acted out of line, and begged Kyle for receipts. She repeated the phrase “name ’em,” which has since been one of most popular moments on RHOBH Season 13 so far.

Sutton was “speechless” when she watched Julia Roberts’ impersonation on WWHL

The iconic RHOBH argument made its way to the “Clubhouse Playhouse” segment on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen played Kyle, while Hollywood actress Julia Roberts impersonated Sutton.

In an interview with E! News, Sutton shared her reaction to Julia’s impression of her. “She’s so amazing, and you know she’s from Georgia. And, I mean is this an honor bestowed? I don’t know.”

The RHOBH star added, “I am truly speechless, because that’s a moment that you can never imagine would happen in your life.”

While Sutton admitted she was “a bit off” that night, she said having Julia recreate the scene paid off, calling it a “once in a lifetime experience.” She also mentioned that she would love to have Julia Roberts play her in a movie about her life someday.

Sutton has been a polarizing cast member on RHOBH since she joined the show as a friend during season 10. She’s never been shy when it comes to asking the ladies what is going on in their lives, whether it’s Erika Jayne’s legal battles or Kyle’s separation from Mauricio Umansky.

The Georgia native’s presence on the show is impressive enough to get even Julia Roberts’ attention, which is a big deal.