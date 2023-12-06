The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton accuses Kyle of being “in denial”

Kyle Richards’ dinner party on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 continues, but not without her being confronted by the other women who continue to question her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards hosted a dinner party at her house on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, inviting both current and former cast members from the show. However, the appearances by Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, and Denise Richards weren’t the problem.

The previous episode ended with Sutton Stracke raising concerns about Kyle’s marriage to her husband Mauricio Umansky. At the table, Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais noticed that Kyle was wearing a new ring instead of the one Mauricio gave her 27 years ago.

In the heat of the moment, Kyle stormed off to avoid judgment of her relationship.

Instagram: bravorhobh RHOBH Season 13 cast – Erike Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Annemarie Wiley.

RHOBH cast caught in the middle after Sutton and Kyle get into verbal argument

Kyle and Sutton had many on-screen sitdowns this season, and disagree when it comes to having empathy for one another.

In a clip from tonight’s RHOBH episode posted by Bravo, they continue their ongoing argument about Kyle hiding the details of her relationship.

After Kyle leaves the table, Dorit comforts her friend by filling her in on what happened. “I was like, ‘Where’s Kyle?’ Sutton’s like, ‘In denial somewhere…'”

“Sutton, what am I in denial about? If you know something, please tell me,” Kyle asks Sutton, to which Sutton replies, “I don’t have anything that I know about.”

Throughout RHOBH season 13, Sutton and Garcelle talked about how Kyle hasn’t been open about what’s going on in her relationship. While other cast members like Erika Jayne are transparent about their lives, Kyle remains tight-lipped.

Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship status remains a mystery, even though they announced that they’re separated. However, they still live in the same house and are determined to keep their family together.

Kyle befriended country singer Morgan Wade, and Mauricio was seen with his DWTS partner, Emma Slater. For now, Kyle and Mauricio have denied any romance rumors and haven’t put a label on their current status.

As RHOBH season 13 continues, viewers will likely get more clarity about where Kyle and Mauricio stand.